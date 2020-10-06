Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKAAPTE Andhadhun gave opportunity to work with likeminded colleagues: Radhika Apte

Andhadhun, which released on this day two years ago, will always be special for actress Radhika Apte, who says she got a chance to work with likeminded people in the industry. "'Andhadhun' will always be close to my heart. It gave me yet another opportunity to collaborate with likeminded colleagues, who inspire me and help me grow my craft. Working with a director like Sriram Raghavan and co-actor Ayushmann Khurrana, was a great learning and experience," said Radhika.

"Andhadhun" won Best Hindi Film award and Ayushmann received the Best Actor Award for his performance in the thriller, at the National Film Awards last year.

"It feels lovely to have worked on a film which won itself a National award, went on to receive so much love from the audience and become a classic in itself," said Radhika.

She was seen essaying the character of Sophie, a girl-next-door who falls in love with Ayushmann's character, a pianist who pretends to be blind.

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in "A Call To Spy", as a real-life character of a spy, Noor Inayat Khan.

