Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Jhund' to hit theaters in June

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming sports film "Jhund", directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, will debut in theatres on June 18. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Manjule, best known for Marathi blockbuster "Sairat" and the critically-acclaimed 2013 drama "Fandry". The 78-year-old veteran star took to Twitter and shared the film's poster, along with its new release date. "COVID gave us setbacks but it's comeback time now! We're back in theatres.'Jhund' releasing 18th June," Bachchan tweeted.

On the other hand, Tseries also announced the date on its official Twitter handle. "Jhund coming to meet you in theatres on 18th June 2021," the handle informed.

Further, providing more information about the film, the Tseries wrote, "The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Sandip Ssingh & Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat."

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule will release in theatres on 18th June 2021.

Jhund, backed by T-Series, features Bachchan as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who starts a slum soccer movement.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in September last year but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



"Jhund" has been co-produced by Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule alongside Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpaat Production.

Bachchan, who was last seen in "Gulabo Sitabo", currently has three films lined up for release, including fantasy-adventure "Brahmastra", Ajay Devgn's "Mayday" and thriller "Chehre".

(With PTI Inputs)