Alia Bhatt shares priceless family pic on father-in-law Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary: 'Always and forever'

Alia Bhatt who recently tied the knot with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor shared a special message for her father-in-law and late actor Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary. On Saturday, she took to Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture featuring the smiling faces of herself, actor Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and the late 'Rishi Ji'. She captioned the post, "“Always…And, forever.” She has added a heart icon to it.

Ranbir and Alia fulfilled Rishi Kapoor's wish and got married on April 14 in presence of their families and close friends. The wedding ceremony took place at Ranbir's house, Vastu. On the wedding day, Neetu had paid a special tribute to her late husband during the mehendi ceremony by adding his name on her mehendi-adorned hand. Prior to the wedding day, a special pooja had also been organised in Rishi Kapoor's remembrance.

After tying the knot, Alia took to Instagram and shared their first pictures on social media. Alongside the post, Alia penned a heartfelt note, sharing why they chose to celebrate the wedding day at Vastu. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites," the post read.

She also thanked everyone for their love and support. "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the post concluded.

Rishi Kapoor's demise

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after battling cancer. Prior to his demise, he was in New York for his treatment with his wife.