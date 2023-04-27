Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor to finally share baby Raha's photo on social media? Actress reveals

Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
While fans await a family portrait of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's family, the pair revealed if they intend to share Raha's photo on social media.

Updated on: April 27, 2023 21:54 IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor embraced parenthood on November 6, 2022. The couple is overjoyed with their new phase of life. They are the happiest mom and dad. While fans have been longing for a peek at the baby, they have asked the paparazzi not to capture it. Alia discussed in a recent interview that they have no plans to unveil their daughter's face in the near future. 

Speaking to Vogue, Alia shared, "Ranbir and I are very clear on how long we don’t want Raha to be in the public eye for. We don’t even want to post her pictures on social media. I just don’t feel comfortable with any sort of conversation around my little baby right now."

She further went on to say, "There have been so many good wishes, so many blessings. I’m constantly referred to as Raha’s mommy, which I love and find it very cute. But that’s all I’m okay with right now. I’m very protective of the people I love. And I genuinely don’t think that a baby needs to be a public personality. Again, that’s my opinion right now."

Alia shared in the same interview that it's not like they will never show her face, but it is for the time being. "We’ll take each day as it comes. We also have to be practical as individuals in the public eye. And it’s not like we’re saying nobody can see her ever. It’s just for now. And people have mostly been very respectful about that," Alia stated. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has a number of intriguing projects in the works. The actress will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the film, she will co-star with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. 

