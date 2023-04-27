Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as spies are fearless but the storyline isn't

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel review

Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's spy thriller is everything it promised to be with the high-octane action trailers. Within the first 10 minutes of the web series, you are bound to get hooked and want to know all the answers to the questions at once. Priyanka Chopra described the opening train sequence as exciting and interesting from the story as well as the visual point of you and after watching it, you will certainly understand why it is so important. The adrenaline-fueled action sequences blend beautifully with the hot chemistry of PeeCee and Richard on the screen. It makes the base of an enthralling series that will only get interesting with each episode. However, it is predictable.

Citadel's first two episodes released on Prime Video on Friday give a powerful sneak peek into what to expect from the web series. In the first couple of episodes, it is clear that 'they' want to burn Citadel down. 'They' here means the powerful syndicate called Manticore. Eight years after Citadel is 'destroyed', Mason and Nadia struggle with lost memories and new beginnings, unaware of their pasts. When tracked down and brought back to their previous roles, to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order, they embark on a mission while building a relationship on lies and secrets.

While the storyline appears to be average and par for the course, the spy thriller boasts many reasons to watch it. For starters, an exceptional star cast including Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. Then the creative genius of the Russo Brothers. Not just the action, but the drama that unfolds with every episode makes it even more enticing. While the climax of the first episode is predictable, it is exciting to jump to the next episode in order to put together another piece of puzzle just like Mason who lost his memory after the train incident. As he pieces his life together and recalls who he is, he takes us along on the journey.

To conclude, if you are a fan of high-end action and spy thrillers, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's Citadel is not something you would like to miss but do not watch it for the storyline.

Citadel is the beginning of a new kind of landmark universe/franchise with a promise of a crossover with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel India. While the first two episodes released on Friday on Prime Video, it will be followed by one episode rolling out weekly through May 26 in multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

