Alia Bhatt-Kareena Kapoor's daily affirmations on set are to die for

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan took the internet by storm after they dropped pictures while shooting together. The iconic actors are considered a dream cast and fans are eagerly waiting for them to star in a film together. The Heart of Stone actor shared a series of pictures on Instagram on Friday and asked filmmakers to cast them in a film together.

On Saturday, Bhatt re-shared her pictures on her Instagram stories and also shared daily affirmations on sets for both her and Kareena Kapoor. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Daily affirmations on set. Bebo- Main apni favourite hoon! Alia: Main paida hi hot hui this!"

In the photos shared by Alia Bhatt on Friday, she can be seen shooting with Bebo. In the first photo, while Kareena can be seen treating her fans with her signature pouty face, Alia can be seen adoring herself in a hand mirror. In the second photo, both the actors' reflections can be seen in the mirrors. In the last photo, Kareena maintained her pout and Alia can be seen all smiles for the camera.

For those unversed, Alia Bhatt, on several occasions, has expressed her love for Kareena Kapoor Khan and her films. Both leading ladies of Bollywood have appreciated each other's work time and again and have also shared their wish to work together on a film.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart of Stone. The action-packed film is now streaming on Netflix. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha co-starring Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

