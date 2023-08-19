Hrithik Roshan takes over internet with his new shirtless photos, girlfriend Saba Azad reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hrithik Roshan takes over internet with his new shirtless photos

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan is here to make you swoon yet again. On Friday, the actor landed back in Mumbai after an exotic trip with his girlfriend Saba Azad and treated his fans with his transformation pictures on Instagram.

Roshan shared before and after photos of himself. In the first picture, he can be seen shirtless and flaunting his chiseled abs at a gym. In the other one, he can be seen shirtless and showing off his abs as he comes out of a pool. The second picture seemed to have been clicked by his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Soon after he shared the pictures, Saba Azad dropped a cute comment and wrote, "After!!!!! Eat more cheese pls." Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Sumeet Vyas, Preity Zinta, and others also commented on his pictures. Hrithik Roshan was spotted holidaying in Buenos Aires with his ladylove Saba Azad. Earlier, he took to Instagram and shared gave a sneak peek into their vacation. Sharing a picture with Azad, he captioned it, "Winter girl." In the selfie, the lovebirds can be seen loaded with jackets and warm clothes as they smile at the camera.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha and will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The film marks the first collaboration of Roshan and Padukone and will hit the silver screen on January 25, 2024. The makers dropped the first look teaser of Fighter on the 77th Independence Day. Roshan shared his first look from Fighter on June 26. He can be seen in a pilot's gear and standing in an airfield with his one hand resting on it.

