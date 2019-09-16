Image Source : TWITTER Alia Bhatt is a spitting image of her mother Soni Razdan in this throwback pic shared by Shabana Azmi

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi shared a throwback photograph of herself from her younger days, which also included Soni Razdan and late actress Smita Patil. While the vintage picture is just stunning, it is the caption and a closer look at Soni Razdan's photo that has got everyone talking. Shabana Azmi mentioned how Alia Bhatt is a carbon copy of her mother Soni Razdan and, we can't agree more!

Shabana Azmi posted the black and white image on her Instagram and captioned: "#Alia Bhatt looks exactly like her mother #Soni Razdan . Here is proof. Still from #Mandi". Take a look:

Earlier Soni Razdan posted a black and white image of herself and fans couldn't help but compare her to Alia Bhatt.

Soni Razdan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is at the top of her game and there are no two ways about it. The actress is currently having one of the busiest years and for all the good reasons.

After juggling the huge success of Gully Boy and the shoot of Brahmastra, the stunner has started shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt directorial's Sadak 2 which is the sequel to her dad's 1991 film of the same name. Alia Bhatt will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt and we can't wait to see them together.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page