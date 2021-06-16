Alia Bhatt dumps gorgeous bathroom selfies, asks fans to spot the difference

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt on Wednesday dropped some gorgeous bathroom selfies as she posed in front of a mirror. In the photos, the actress poses in three different dresses. While the first one is a photo of the actress in a stunning yellow dress, the second one has her posing in a wrap-around white dress. The third one is a picture of her in a flowy white dress with a thin waist belt.

"Spot the difference," the actress wrote in the caption of the photos. Fans are loving the pictures. they reacting to Alia's post by dropping heart emojis in the comment box. Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has a pretty diverse lineup to look forward to. She will next be seen in "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli's "RRR". The film is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.

She also looks forward to the release of "Brahamastra". Ayan Mukerji's ambitious action fantasy draws its name from Mahabharat, where Brahmastra was a lethal supernatural weapon capable of destroying the entire universe. Besides Alia, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles, and is said to be the first part of a trilogy.

The actress is working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi" too. The story revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. The film also has Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Apart from these, Alia has Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.