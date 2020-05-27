Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLEKHANNA Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav bakes chocolate brownie cake, Twinkle Khanna says she's one 'proud mom'

Just like his father and actor Akshay Kumar, Aarav is also trying his hands at cooking and channeling his inner chef amid the lockdown is Twinkle Khanna is really proud of it. The actor turned writer recently took to social media to share a picture of a chocolate brownie cake with a cherry compote made by her 17-year-old son. Clearly the boy's culinary skills are improving day by day as last year she shared a photo of cooked mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé he made at that time.

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle wrote alongside, "When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment." Check it out:

Have a look at Twinkle's previous post here:

On the occasion of Eid, Mrs Funny Bones shared a photo of the 'kichda' which her grandmother used to make. She wrote, "We rarely made biryani on Eid. Our treat was always Nani’s delicious Kichda and decorated envelopes with our Eidi. This year, our hearts and our table have too many empty spaces without her to fill it all up. #eidmubarak."

