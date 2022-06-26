Aditya Roy Kapur takes push up challenge with The Great Khali. Know who won | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Aditya Roy Kapur performed push-ups at an event

Aditya Roy Kapur has been promoting the upcoming film Raksha Kavach Om, co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. The trailer presents him in a never-seen-before avatar of an action hero. After the trailer was launched recently, fans could not help but gush over his chiseled physique. He has visibly transformed his body to look the part of an action hero and come July 1, this new image of the actor will be put to test in front of the audience. Meanwhile, Aditya and Sanjana were seen interacting at a fan event where WWE star The Great Khali also joined them.

Aditya tests his limits with Khali

At the movie promotional event, Aditya was seen testing his physical limits. In the midst of a huge crowd of fans, Aditya did a push-up challenge with The Great Khali. The actor and former WWE champion got the fans excited as they got down on their fours and performed push-ups side by side. This sight got the fans riled up and they cheered for both Khali and Aditya. As they put their limits to the test, Aditya was not one to back down easily and gave Khali a great fight.

Read: SRK wants to do action film with Tiger Shroff, calls him 'inspiration'. Is he hinting at collab?

Aditya visits wrestling academy in Jalandhar

Aditya was seen visiting a wrestling academy in Jalandhar. He even got inside the four-corner ring and met eye to eye with one of the local wrestlers. Later, he was seen interacting with Khali and the fans. The people who gathered were in for a treat with the two stars from different fields of entertainment coming together.

Aditya plays a commando in Raksha Kavach Om

In the trailer of Raksha Kavach Om, laced with heavy-duty action sequences, Aditya is seen as a para commando. The actor said to excel in the action sequences he underwent martial arts training and worked on his fitness. he has also been treating the fans with pictures of him on Instagram showcasing how he gave it his all for the role.

Read: Rocketry Second Trailer: R Madhavan impresses as Nambi Narayanan in biographical drama