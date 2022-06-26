SRK wants to do action film with Tiger Shroff, calls him 'inspiration'. Is he hinting at their collaboration?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGERJACKIESHROFF Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan did an Instagram live with the fans

Shah Rukh Khan did an Instagram live session recently in which he interacted with the fans and spoke about his future plans. The Bollywood superstar was celebrating 30 years in the film industry and took out time to express gratitude for this long journey in Bollywood. In his first ever Instagram Live, SRK took a walk down memory lane, detailing his journey to stardom, which started with a desire to feature in five-seven movies, if not many. What caught the attention of many was how SRK showered lavish praise on Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff.

Shah Rukh got inspired by Tiger Shroff

Recently, while SRK was on a live session, Tiger came up to join him virtually. SRK praised him and spoke how he is an inspiration. He said, "I also want to say this to a friend who has come online, Tiger Shroff, more than a friend, like my baby, because he is dada's son. Thank you very much for commenting here and when I saw War with Siddharth and you in it, I got really inspired to try and do an action film. Of course my action is not half as good as yours but I am trying my best. I am trying to get my muscles tight, not coming as sharp as yours but I will keep trying. You are an inspiration man. I will get an opportunity to work with you someday. I am very proud of what you have achieved."

This may be an indication that the two Bollywood stars may be coming together for a film soon. With Pathaan and Tiger 3 coming up and speculated to mark the beginning of a YRF action universe, Tiger and SRK may end up sharing the screen space sooner than later.

Shah Rukh says he is looking for novelty

SRK said during his live session with the fans that he absolutely loves the process of making movies and his endeavour is to do something new every time. "It's not about a marvellous scene or having killed it. The main attempt is to try and do something new, within the format of a commercial film. It's lovely to celebrate 30 years on a film set. Yesterday I went on the set at around 4:30 pm and shot till 8:30 am. To celebrate 30 years of your career in the film industry with a 15-hour day, I think that was the most satisfying part."

SRK has three films lined up- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. In Pathaa and Jawan, he will be seen in a full-blown action avatar.

