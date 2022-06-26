Malaika Arora posts a dreamy pic of Arjun Kapoor on his birthday; wishes THIS for the actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUN KAPOOR Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora made sure beau Arjun Kapoor got the most special birthday wish from her. As the actor turned a year older, his lady love posted a dreamy pic of him and wished him the best. Malaika's post has a photo of Arjun in which he is seemingly sitting in a restaurant with his eyes closed. The other one is a short video in which Malaika feeds him. Sharing the post on her verified Instagram account, Malaika wrote, "Make a wish my love…… may all ur wishes n dreams come true.. happy birthday."

Malaika's post saw Bollywood celebs swarming in to wish Arjun. Manish Malhotra, Karisma Kapoor and Neena Gupta reacted to the post by writing, "Happy Birthday @arjunkapoor, whereas Chunky Panday posted, "Happy Happy birthday my dearest Arjun," in the comment section.

One of the sweetest wishes came from actress Shenaz Treasury. "Happy Birthday Arjun! From the little I know you- I take away that you are funny, a dedicated boyfriend, fun and a loyal boyfriend. Cheers to more men like you!" she wrote praising Arjun.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who turned 37 on Sunday is ringing in his special day with his lady love Malaika Arora in Paris. Arjun, who hasn't had any time off recently has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn't allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. He will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that, he is spending a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world. He also posted some photos from their trip.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has three films lined up for release. He is looking forward to 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Ladykiller' among some more unannounced projects.