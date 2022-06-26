Video of Shehnaaz Gill doing pole dance on yacht goes viral; you can't take your eyes off her| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill

Viral Video: Shehnaaz Gill was a sight to behold as he enjoyed a "riveting sunset" on a yacht. The 'Bigg Boss' fame actress dropped a video of herself enjoying the beautiful scenic beauty on social media. Taking to her verified Instagram handle, she posted a short clip with Arijit Singh, Rochak Kohli's Dil Na Jaaneya playing in the backdrop. In the viral video, she can be seen enjoying the breeze and the sunset and dancing with a help of a pole on a yacht. She wore a black polka dress with dewy earrings and left her hair open.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Riveting sunsets #shehnaazgill." As soon as she dropped the video on the photo-sharing app, fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emoticons. A fan wrote, "looking gorgeous" while another fan commented, "Sunset Is Looking More Beautiful Because You Are There..." Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is on an impressive expedition in terms of her career. Recently, she made a ramp debut by turning into a coy bride dressed in all red. She went on to break into an impromptu dance and had some fun on the ramp before she finished her walk. The social media sensation was seen dancing to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's track 'Akhiyan De Samne' as she turned showstopper at a fashion show in Gujarat in designer Samant Chauhan's ensemble.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film, 'Honsla Rakh' opposite Diljit Dosanjh. She is reported to make her Bollywood debut very soon. Due to Shehnaaz's close proximity to Actor Salman Khan, fans have been speculating that she will be seen in his next film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'. Details about her role or about the film are still under wraps.

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and the title was initially announced by Salman back in 2022. The movie, which will have Pooja Hedge as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman's brothers, is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022.

