Actor Rajinikanth admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Thursday (October 28). He is undergoing routine medical examination at the hospital. "It is a health check-up done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up," the actor's publicist Riaz K Ahmed told PTI. The 70-year-old actor travelled to Delhi as he was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on October 25. Later, he also paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

On Wednesday (October 27), Rajinikanth took to Twitter and shared a few pictures from their meeting. He also shared that it was a great pleasure to meet the PM and President. "It is a great pleasure to meet and greet the esteemed President and the Prime Minister," he tweeted.

Earlier, in December 2020, the actor had been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after he experienced exhaustion and fluctuation in his blood pressure. He was shooting for a Tamil film 'Annaatthe' at that time. He recovered and was discharged within two days at the time.

In the past, Rajinikanth has also undergone a kidney transplant.

On the work front, Rajinikanth's upcoming film, Annaatthe, is slated to release in theatres on November 4. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film has been produced by Sun Pictures.

