  5. Rajinikanth gets standing ovation at 67th National Film Awards, recalls his 'guru' K Balachander

Rajinikanth gets standing ovation at 67th National Film Awards, recalls his 'guru' K Balachander

Superstar Rajinikanth received India's highest film honour Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema. The actor worked as a bus conductor before embarking on his film journey about 45 years ago.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 14:13 IST
Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI

 Rajinikanth receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Superstar Rajinikanth received a standing ovation by the audience while he was conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu in Delhi today. The veteran star was felicitated with a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize. He received India's highest film honour for his outstanding contribution to the world of Indian cinema. Rajinikanth's family including his wife Lathaa, and daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth too were present at the event.

After receiving the honour, Rajinikanth thanked the central government. "I am extremely happy to receive this most prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. My thanks to the honourable central government. I dedicate this award to my mentor, my guru K. Balachander. This moment, I remember him with great gratitude, and my brother Satyanarayan Gaikwad who's like my father who brought me up by teaching me great values, and spirituality. My friend in Karnataka, bus transport driver, and my colleague Rajbahadur."

He recalled his days of struggle. "When I was the bus conductor, he identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join the cinema. All my producers, directors, co-artistes, technicians, distributors, exhibitors and the media, press and all my fans. Tamil people - without them I am no body. Jai Hind!"

Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush has also received the award for Best Actor for Tamil film 'Asuran.' He shared the award with Manoj Bajpayee who was honoured for his film 'Bhonsle.' On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performances in the Hindi films 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi' and 'Panga'.

