Aamir Khan celebrates 59th birthday with Kiran Rao and Laapataa Ladies cast | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamir Khan celebrated his 59th birthday with Kiran Rao and paparazzi

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan turned 59 today. And on the ocassion, Aamir was spotted with his second ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. The actor celebrated his birthday with Kiran and the star cast of Laapataa Ladies. Paparazzi was also present during the celebration and photos from the venue are now circulating on social media.

Aamir celebrated his birthday with simplycity

Many pictures of Aamir Khan are being seen on social media, in which he is seen cutting the cake with paps, ex-wife Kiran Rao and the team of missing ladies. On the special day of his birthday, Aamir was seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue denim jeans. In the photo, Kiran Rao can be seen in a multicolored dress. Let us tell you that after cutting the cake, the actor first fed it to Kiran Rao and Kiran to Aamir. Later the star cast of Laapataa Ladies- Nitanshi Goyal, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Srivastava were also seen at Aamir Khan's birthday celebration.

Aamir Khan wants this as a gift from the audience

Let us tell you that while talking to Papps, Aamir Khan said that if anyone wants to give him a gift then they should buy the tickets of his film Laapataa Ladies and watch it. "That will be my gift," said Aamir Khan.

For those who don't know, Laapataa Ladies was made in Aamir Khan's production house and Kiran Rao has directed the film. The film has earned Rs. 9.83 crore in 13 days. It may not be performing well at the box office, but everyone is praising the movie.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will soon be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. He was last seen in Lal Singh Chaddha. Along with this, he is also going to produce Lahore 1947. Sunny Deol's son will mark his Bollywood debut with Lahore 1947.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee's 100th film announced, makers release Bhaiyyaji's first poster