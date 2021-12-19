'83': Ranveer Singh posts video of father-in-law Prakash Padukone reminiscing about 1983 World Cup win

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh posts video of father-in-law Prakash Padukone reminiscing about 1983 World Cup win

Highlights Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's 83 revolves around India's historic 1983 World Cup win

Ranveer will be seen stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is slated to release on 24th December

Bollywood livewire Ranveer Singh, who will be seen playing the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev, shared a video of his father-in-law and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone talking about the 1983 World Cup. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer dropped the video, where Prakash was playing professional badminton in Denmark at the time as he tried to get the news of the final match on the radio.

Reminiscing about the 'unbelievable' feeling, Prakash says in the clip: "25th June, 1983, was a landmark day in the history of Indian sports. India won the world cup for the first time, most unexpectedly! We were in Denmark at that time. I was playing professional badminton. I couldn't see the match live. Trying to get the news either from the radio or BBC."

Deepika Padukone's father added: "When we heard that India had won the world cup, I think it was unbelievable. India had beaten the mighty West Indies in those days. That was a turning point for Indian cricket. From what was a sport, became a religion."

Ranveer captioned the clip: "The Living Legend of Badminton, a World Champion himself & my dear father-in-law Prakash Padukone, cherishes the memories of the 1983 World Cup triumph! '83' RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D. #ThisIs83"

Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films present 83, a Kabir Khan Films Production. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s Raajkamal Films International and Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios have joined hands with Reliance Entertainment to present the Tamil and Telugu versions respectively of the film.

Presenting the film to the Telugu audience, superstar Nagarjuna thanked 83's director Kabir Khan. Sharing the video, Ranveer wrote, "The legendary superstar, #NagarjunaAkkineni sir, is elated to present the glorious story of Kapil's Devils! 5 Days To 83. RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Also in 3D.

#ThisIs83."

'83' highlights India winning the 1983 World Cup under the leadership of the legendary Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is all set to release theatrically worldwide on December 24. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi and Jatin Sarna, among others. Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi.