Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday by sharing adorable still from Bharat

Bollywood's leading actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older on Tuesday. While birthday wishes from fans and Bollywood celebrities have been pouring in since morning, everyone was looking forward to Salman Khan's birthday wish for Katrina Kaif. And, it is finally here! The Bhaijaan of Bollywood had the most adorable birthday wish for his Madam Sir aka Katrina Kaif. It's only recently that Salman Khan has started sharing on social media his fitness anecdotes or giving a sneak peek into his family life. Today, on the occasion of Katrina Kaif's birthday, Salman Khan made sure to make her feel special.

Taking to his Instagram account, Salman Khan shared a still from his last release Bharat, which starred Katrina as the leading lady. "Happy birthday Katrinaaa", Salman captioned the picture. In the picture, we see Salman and Katrina enjoying a scooter ride.

During thew promotions of Bharat, a cute picture of Salman Khan photo-bombing Katrina Kaif caught everyone's attention. It so happened that Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover promoted Bharat during the 2019 Indian Premier League final match and the trio clicked pictures with their little fans.

In one of the pictures, Katrina Kaif was snapped carrying a toddler in her arms with a bright smile on her face. It was then that Salman Khan decided to come into the frame as well. Shared by one of the Salman Khan fan pages on Instagram, the picture of Salman and Katrina went viral for all the cute reasons.

Katrina and Salman during Bharat promotions

