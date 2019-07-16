Arjun Kapoor’s sweet and spicy comments on Katrina Kaif’s latest beach picture will crack you up

Katrina Kaif rang into her 36th birthday in Mexico amid her close friends and family. There is no denying that the actress loves beaches. In fact, Katrina herself claimed that she is the happiest when she is on a beach. The Bharat actress has been treating her fans with gorgeous pictures of herself from the beautiful city of Mexico and going by the posts it surely appears that Katrina Kaif is in a relaxed mode and she is happy. On her birthday, the actress shared a beautiful picture in another swimsuit and fans started flooding her post with birthday wishes. Not just her fans but the Bollywood celebs also poured in their wishes on her picture. While everyone was wishing her Happy Birthday, it was actor Arjun Kapoor who couldn’t resist taking a dig at Katrina Kaif once again.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture, and, in her caption, she posted emojis of a birthday cake added to the flag of Mexico which equaled to a heart. In the picture, Katrina is looking her usual beautiful self, wearing a white swimsuit. The birthday glow is quite evident in the picture. Just as she posted the picture, Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Uve basically gone on a photo shoot.” Soon after his first comment, the actor decided to go sweet on her and said, “Ok on ur birthday I shall be nice Katrina️... have a super birthday ur a mad kind goofy soul and I love u because of ur nonsense not despite it” Check out the post here-

Earlier also, when Katrina Kaif shared a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a blue swimsuit, Arjun Kapoor couldn’t resist and left a hilarious comment saying, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.” In the picture, Katrina Kaif is seen posing next to a pillar on the beach.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

