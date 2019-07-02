Salman Khan gets nostalgic as he dedicates sketch to Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, watch video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan after the success of his film Bharat has become quite active on his social media account. Every second day he is seen treating his fans with his latest pictures and videos. Previously he posted a workout video on his Instagram account and now he is seen flaunting his sketching skills.

Salman who paints often, has dedicated his latest piece of art to his 2000 film "Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega...". Salman on Tuesday took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen sketching. He drew a face in charcoal on a white sheet of paper and also wrote a dialogue from the film on another paper. "Itna karo ki kabhi kam na pade, par saala kam pad hi jaata," the dialogue read.

He captioned the video as, "While sketching, a song of 'Har Dil...' played and this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala's grandson at that point in time. I thought it was complete but..." Watch the video:

Also, check out her other posts here:

His film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega was based on Sandra Bullock’s While You Were Asleep. The film also starred Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Talking about his upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.