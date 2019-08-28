Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share sun-kissed pictures from vacation from Germany, check out

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share sun-kissed pictures from vacation

Lovebirds Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have set for another vacation to Bulgaria, Germany and have been enjoying the beach, sun and sand. The couple has said to have flown away to the gorgeous place to attend an event and then they extended their vacation to spend quality time with each other. Both celebrities have been flooding their social media with beautiful pictures from the scenic location and treating their fans with the sneak peak of their holiday.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram to share her sun-kissed pictures on Instagram. She can be seen in a no make-up look in the pictures while posing for drool-worthy selfies. On one of the pictures, she wrote, ‘feels like am floating.’ On another she wrote, ‘sun kissed’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram and captioned it saying, “Stand still, take a moment, be grateful.” In the picture, Arjun can be seen standing by the sea and posing with the view. Infact, Arjun’s BFF also commented on the pictures and trolled him saying, “Galti se looking good.”

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s vacation pictures-

Malaika Arora's vacation pictures

Arjun Kapoor's vacation pictures

Arjun Kapoor's vacation pictures

Malaika Arora's vacation pictures

Arjun Kapoor's vacation pictures

Malaika Arora's vacation pictures

Malaika Arora's vacation pictures

Before marching on their vacation, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made heads turns with their walk at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. While Arjun Kapoor walked for his friend Kunal Rawal, Malaika Arora became the showstopper for designer Divya Rajvirr. She wore a wine-colored gown with ruffled sleeves and walked with great style. Check out their pictures here.

Malaika and Arjun experience a lot of trolling online after they came out with their relationship. Malaika talked to Hindustan Times and said that whatever trolling and online scrutiny she goes through, she takes it as the part and the parcel of the business she is in. The actor, who is currently busy with her yoga studio, added she’s personally unaffected by any kind of trolling or criticism for her decisions. She was quoted saying, “I think there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does. Any celebrity will have that situation. Guess if you are in the business, you have got to get used to it, the whole prospect. You can’t stop people, these are their personal opinions.”

Also read:

Arjun Kapoor saves Malaika Arora from flirty Karan Tacker

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page