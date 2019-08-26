Image Source : TWIITTER Malaika Arora's sharp comment on Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post amuses the internet

Malaika Arora is more ready than ever to put her love for Arjun Kapoor on display after years of keeping their romance under wraps. Malaika and Arjun have reportedly been dating for about two years, though they kept their love out of the spotlight following the Bollywood diva's divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Fans must be guessing since they are done keeping their relationship in the shadows, a possible wedding could most likely happen in the near future, but it has not been as easy for the couple as it looks, especially for Malaika.

Now, Malaika Arora's comment on beau Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post is winning hearts everywhere. It so happened that Arjun Kapoor posted a BTS picture from his vanity van before walking the ramp, Malaika managed to drop a comment on the picture as she wrote, “Waah Kya Humour.” Well, Arjun’s caption, while he was gazing in the mirror, read, “Mirror Mirror (not) on the wall.”

Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, who is often at the receiving end of trolls for her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about what she feels about the negative things being said about them.

"I think there will always be scrutiny about anything and everything that everybody does. Any celebrity will have that situation. Guess if you are in the business, you have got to get used to it, the whole prospect," Malaika said.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farar. He also has Panipat in the pipeline.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges in the television reality show India's Got Talent, alongside Karan Johar and Kirron Kher.

