Arjun Kapoor saves Malaika Arora from flirty Karan Tacker

As television actor Karan Tacker flirted with Malaika Arora at the ongoing the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), her beau Arjun Kapoor came to the actress' rescue with a funny response. Karan, the awards night's host tried to flirt with Malaika at the event but Arjun was quick to ward him away. A video, doing the rounds on social media, Karan complimented Malaika on how good she looked after her flight.

"I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous," He told Malaika, and then added to Arjun: "You're lucky to be sitting next to her." At this, Arjun got off his seat, took the mic from Karan and said: "Jaake peeche wali ke Saath flirt Karna (Go flirt with that girl in the back)."

The entire audience burst out laughing at Arjun's reaction. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a very long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple has been photographed together several times. Malaika Arora has been quiet since a very long time and escaping to answer all the questions about dating Arjun Kapoor that lie at her footsteps. Arjun Kapoor who often call it a personal affair, always talks in support of his relationship with her. Malaika Arora this time chose to speak out in open about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor and how challenging it is for a single mother to date a guy younger than her. Few days before Arjun Kapoor's birthday, the couple flew to New York to spend some quality time together.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.