Terrorist arrested with arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla during joint operation

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) :

A terrorist was arrested with arms and ammunition during a joint operation in the Fathagadh area of Sheeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, officials said. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army's 46 Rashtriya Rifles, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the 53 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to the official sources, during the operation, security forces apprehended one terrorist and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Officials said further details, including the identity of the arrested terrorist and the quantity of weapons seized, are awaited. An official statement is expected to be issued later. More details awaited.

Migrant labourers shot dead in Kulgam

The arrest comes days after two migrant labourers were killed in a terror attack in Kulgam. Deepak Ratray and Bopinder, both in their 20s, were killed when terrorists attacked a brick kiln in the Kelam area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district late on Friday evening.

The Resistance Front (TRF)—an organisation considered a proxy and offshoot of the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—has claimed responsibility for the attack. According to messages circulating on social media, the group has warned of further attacks against outsiders and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Reports indicate that this is the same group that targeted police personnel in Anantnag on July 22.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the terrorist attack and said no amount of compensation could undo the damage suffered by families of those who had come to Jammu and Kashmir to earn an honest livelihood. Speaking to reporters here after attending an event, he said, "They had come to Kashmir to work. People from outside the state had come here to earn an honest livelihood. Those innocent people were targeted in such a manner. The attack cannot be condemned enough."

Earlier, security forces had uncovered a suspected terrorist hideout in the Bhangai forest area of Rajouri district, recovering ration supplies and other items believed to have been used by militants, officials said.

The hideout was discovered during an area domination and search operation in the Thanamandi sector on Thursday evening. According to officials, it had been set up in a densely forested area concealed by thick vegetation.

Among the items recovered were two packets of rice, instant noodles, a knife, a lighter, a plastic sheet, an old blanket, a gas stove nozzle, two candles and a plastic bottle. Security forces continued the search operation in the area to trace any militants or gather further evidence, officials added.

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