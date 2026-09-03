Yasin Malik to divorce Pakistani wife: 'Don't want you to live as a widow given my circumstances'

Yasin Malik, the chief of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), has decided to divorce his wife, Mushaal Hussain Malik. Malik, lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, has sent an affidavit to a Jammu court stating his decision and citing their prolonged separation.

Malik said in the affidavit that he has not spoken to Mushaal for the past eight years and has neither been allowed to communicate with her over the phone nor through video calls.

'Don't want you to live as my widow'

In the affidavit, Malik said his decision to end the marriage was intended to free Mushaal from the uncertainty surrounding his life.

"I do not want Mushaal to spend the rest of her life under the burden of these circumstances or live like a widow," Malik said, adding that he wanted her to begin a new chapter of her life with "dignity and hope."

"Through this affidavit, I also wish to address my wife and my daughter. For the last eight years, I have not been able to hear your voices or communicate with you, as I was not permitted phone calls or video conferencing with you

"You are 20 years younger than me, and I do not want you to spend the rest of your life carrying the burden of my circumstances or living as a widow. I therefore request you to find the courage to begin a new chapter of your life with dignity and hope," he said, describing the reason for seeking divorce.

"Wherever my destiny takes me, my prayers, affection and blessings will always remain with you. That, before I am hanged, I have taken the decision to separate you from the bond of our Nikah," the affidavit read.

Message to wife, mother and daughter

Malik described the affidavit as a message to his family members -- his mother, wife Mushaal and their 13-year-old daughter.

Addressing Mushaal, he said that the time they had together had been limited and uncertain. He also referred to their 20-year age difference and said he did not want her to spend the rest of her life carrying the burden of his circumstances.

He also stressed that the affidavit was not written to seek sympathy or compassion, describing it instead as what he considered the "last word of his conscience."

Yasin Malik’s imprisonment

Yasin Malik has been lodged in Tihar Jail since 2019 in connection with a terror-funding case in Jammu and Kashmir. In May 2022, a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced him to life imprisonment after convicting him in the case.

The JKLF, headed by Malik, is a banned organisation.

The development comes weeks after investigative agencies conducted raids at eight locations, including premises linked to Yasin Malik, in August.

The searches were part of an ongoing investigation into cases involving Malik and his associates. Further legal proceedings and investigation in the matter are continuing.

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