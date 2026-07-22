SOG personnel killed, another injured in terrorist firing in J-K's Anantnag, search operation underway

Anantnag:

A Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel was killed and another injured after terrorists opened fire on security forces on the Anantnag-Kokernag Road in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The attack triggered a massive security response, with forces cordoning off the area and launching a search operation to track down the assailants. According to initial information, the two SOG personnel were deployed on the road when they came under fire from terrorists. One of the injured policemen was in a critical condition and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Injured policeman succumbs to injuries

Officials later confirmed that the critically injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries. Hospital authorities stated that he was brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Ashiq Hussain -- an SOG personnel who was on duty at the time of the attack. The condition of the second injured security personnel has not been officially updated.

Search operation launched after attack

Soon after the firing incident, security forces rushed additional reinforcements to the area and launched a massive cordon and search operation to trace the terrorists involved in the attack.

The entire stretch around the Anantnag-Kokernag Road has been secured, with security personnel conducting intensive searches to prevent the attackers from escaping.

Investigation underway

Police have initiated an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events and identify those responsible for the attack. The circumstances leading to the firing are yet to be officially detailed, and authorities are examining all aspects of the incident as the search operation continues.

Soldier dies after accidental fall in J-K

Meanwhile, an Army personnel lost his life after accidentally slipping from a height near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. Rifleman Sukhpreet Singh (27) was on official duty in forward Mahadev post in Sunderbani sector when he lost balance and fell down from a height, resulting in his death, the officials said. They said the body of the deceased was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police have started inquest proceedings, the officials said, adding the body of the deceased would be taken to his home town in Punjab for last rites.

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