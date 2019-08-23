Kolkata's viral lady Ranu Mondal records song for Himesh Reshammiya's next. Watch video

Ranu Mondal records song for Himesh Reshammiya's next

Remember Ranu Mandol? Yes, the lady who went viral overnight after her singing video shot at Kolkata Railway Station surfaced on the internet. For those living under a rock, Ranu was seen singing Lata Mangeshkar’s famous song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai in the video. Soon after the video hit the internet, netizens started praising Ranu for her melodious voice. For unversed, Ranu earned her living by singing at Ranaghat station in West Bengal.

Now, thanks to social media, she is singing for music director Himesh Reshammiya's film Happy Hardy and Heer. In the latest video, Ranu can be seen singing a song titled Teri Meri Kahani with the music director by her side. Check out the video below:

As per India Today, Ranu was born in Krishnanagar but after the death of her mother, she spent her life with her aunt. Talking about her singing she had said, "From my childhood, I had a passion for listening to music and singing along. Although I liked Mohammad Rafi and Mukeshji's songs, it was Lata Mangeshkar who inspired me a lot. I could relate to her singing and the melody always touched my heart.’’

Earlier, Ranu got a chance to participate in a reality show, the executives of which sponsored her makeover. Her transformation photos also went viral on the internet.

