Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut pledges to plant 1 lakh trees, donates Rs 42 Lakh for Cauvery Calling Campaign

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut often stand up for a social cause. Kangana has recently donated Rs 42 lakh to Isha foundation for Cauvery calling campaign. While attending the press conference, she spoke about the need to plan more tress for our future generation. She also spoke about setting an example for them and hence donated a hefty amount to plant 1 lakh trees on the Cauvery Basin.

Not just Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood actresses Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia too initiated to conserve nature and donated for the cause.

Kangana too spoke about the fire in Amazon forests and said, "When I hear things about Amazon being on fire and Aarey trees being cut, I really get panicked but I don’t want everyone to get panic attack about that. Instead, we should do our bit and donate to plant trees so that we can solve an existing problem."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut last release Judgementall Hai Kya with rajkummar Rao recieved mixed reactions. The actress will be next seen in Panga, Thalaivi and Dhaakad.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page