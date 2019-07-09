Image Source : TWITTER Ind Vs NZ World Cup Semi-Final: TV and Bollywood celebrities cheer for men in blue

The day is finally here when team India is playing its first World Cup 2019 Semi-Final against team New Zealand in a match which is being played in Old Trafford, Manchester. Be it offices, schools, restaurants, colleges or shops, every Indian today is keen on watching the match and praying for the men in blue. The match has already begun, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat.

Not just the common people, even the Bollywood and Television celebrities too are excited for the same and that is why many of them took to their social media to share their excitement and wish Virat Kohli-led team India. Be it Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan, who is busy in film promotions or Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Preity Zinta or Chetan Bhagat, everyone’s good wishes are pouring in on Twitter.

Check out what the celebrities tweeted in support of team India:

2 more games to go, which means 2 more Tons from Sharma Ji ka honhaar beta @ImRo45 🏏 Put your best foot forward boys. Here's wishing @imVkohli and his boys all the best for the big semi final today. The whole country stands beside you. Chak De #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/OYVYdPpP3l — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) July 9, 2019

Big day for the men in blue today! Let’s get this boys! #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/k8erkcjfLa — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) July 9, 2019

Pumped up for today’s game. The lucky charms, rituals all done. Come on India. Let’s do this. #indiavsNewzealand #SemiFinals #WorldCup19 — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) July 9, 2019

Love how Kohli downplays all hype and just focusses at the job at hand.#IndVsNz — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) July 9, 2019

All the best to #TeamIndia for the semi finals. Looking forward to an exciting game. Come on INDIAAAA 🇮🇳 #INDvNz #SemiFinal1 #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) July 9, 2019

It's a big day for #TeamIndia, and I can't wait for the action. That's why I've decided to go straight to the Star Sports studio! 😁



Watch me cheer on the #MenInBlue on #PhilipsHue #CricketLIVE today, only on Star Sports.#Super30 pic.twitter.com/NPloChdvjk — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 9, 2019

