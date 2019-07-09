Ind Vs NZ World Cup Semi-Final: TV and Bollywood celebrities cheer for men in blue 

Tuesday, July 09, 2019
     
Bollywood and Television celebrities are expressing their excitement for Ind Vs NZ World Cup Semi-Final on social media by posting good luck tweets.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2019 16:14 IST
The day is finally here when team India is playing its first World Cup 2019 Semi-Final against team New Zealand in a match which is being played in Old Trafford, Manchester. Be it offices, schools, restaurants, colleges or shops, every Indian today is keen on watching the match and praying for the men in blue. The match has already begun, and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat.

Not just the common people, even the Bollywood and Television celebrities too are excited for the same and that is why many of them took to their social media to share their excitement and wish Virat Kohli-led team India. Be it Super 30 actor Hrithik Roshan, who is busy in film promotions or Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, Preity Zinta or Chetan Bhagat, everyone’s good wishes are pouring in on  Twitter.

Check out what the celebrities tweeted in support of team India:

