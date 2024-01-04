Was Janhvi Kapoor heartbroken with Bawaal being released on OTT instead of theatres?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Was Janhvi Kapoor shocked with Bawaal's OTT release?

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film Dhadak. Ever since the actor appeared in many Bollywood films including Goodluck Jerry, Roohi, Mili, and Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi was last seen with Varun Dhawan in the film Bawaal released on Amazon Prime Video. Now the actor has talked about the release of the film on the OTT platform and said that the non-release of the film in theaters was a big shock for her.

In an interview given to Film Companion, Janhvi Kapoor made it clear that she wanted Bawaal to be released in theatres. 'I thought this is my moment, I am getting a chance to perform, this is Nitish Tiwari, this is Sajid Nadiadwala, this is Varun and I am not just dancing and not just doing comedy. I gave all my strength," said the actor

'It was a big shock for me', says Janhvi Kapoor

'The first 'shock' was that it has become the kind of film that the makers feel should be released on the OTT platform. This was a big shock for me because I was not only looking for validation but was also looking for the numbers of that film," added Janhvi.

Let us tell you that the film Bawaal, directed by Nitish Tiwari, was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 21, 2023. It not only impressed the critics but even the audience hailed the improved performance of Kapoor in the film.

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On Janhvi Kapoor's work front, the actor is soon going to make her South debut with Jr NTR through the film Devaara. Apart from this, she also has Ulajh opposite Gulshan Devahiya and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkumar Rao.

Also Read: Did you know Imran Khan arrived at sister Ira Khan's wedding with rumoured girlfriend Lekha Washington?