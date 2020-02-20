Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda all set to make Bollywood debut opposite Ananya Panday, see first photos

The rumours have been put to rest! South Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda is indeed making his Bollywood debut in a Dharma film opposite Ananya Panday. The makers welcomed the Student of the Year 2 actress on social media and said, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous Ananya Panday for our Pan India venture with Vijay Deverakonda". The film, which is tentatively titled Fighter, is being directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur and Apoorva Mehta.

Ananya Panday took to Instagram and confirmed the news by sharing pictures with the team. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India film with our director @purijagannadh Producers @karanjohar @charmmekaur @apoorva1972 @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects #PCfilm ‪Welcoming Mr. Deverakonda @TheDeverakonda to Bollywood #AnanyaPandayVijayDeverakonda", the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress said".

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the picture and wrote, "CONFIRMED... #AnanyaPanday opposite #VijayDeverakonda... The film - not titled yet - will release in #Hindi and all South Indian languages... Produced by Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta".

