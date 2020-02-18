Throwback video of Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor dancing to It’s the Time to Disco can't be missed

Throwback video of Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday's dance at Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's mehendi ceremony

Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor have shared a close bond ever since their childhood. When Suhana Khan is in the town, the trio makes sure to hang out with each other in and around the city. Pictures of their childhood are often shared by their proud parents on social media. Even the girls share throwback photos on Instagram.

Recently, Maheep took to Instagram to share an old video of Shanaya and Ananya dancing at the mehendi ceremony of Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima's mehedni ceremony.

The BFFs are dressed in ethnic outfit for the wedding function. While Ananya looked pretty in red lehenga, Shanay looked adorable in pink and green lehenga. Both have adorned their hair with gajra. Matching steps with them is Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan. The trio dances on Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta’s song It's The Time To Disco from 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

“Thank you @rimosky for this gem @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial mendhi at Chembur .. @ananyapanday @nirvankhan15 @shanayakapoor02 #ItsTheTimeToDisco #PleaseTurnBackTheTime #MissThemSoSmall #WantABaby,'' Maheep captioned. As soon as she shared the video, Ananya dropped a comment saying, ''I’m a mess!! My maang tikka was falling off.” Neetu Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others also commented on the adorable video.

Have a look:

On the professional front, Shanaya is all set to make her debut as an assistant director with Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Meanwhile, two-films-old Ananya is gearing up for Shakun Batra’s next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will also be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.