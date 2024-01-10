Vicky Kaushal arrives at Merry Christmas screening to support wife Katrina Kaif | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Vicky Kaushal arrives at Merry Christmas screening to support wife Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and South superstar Vijay Sethupathi, along with the director Sriram Raghavan, and producer Ramesh Turani attended the special screening of their film Merry Christmas in Mumbai. Several Bollywood celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur, Ananya Pandey, and Neha Dhupia attended the screening. But it was Vicky Kaushal's whose presence was the most special for the lead actor Katrina, for the obvious reasons.

Vicky entered with Katrina hand in hand and posed for the paps. The couple looked adorable on the red carpet. While Vicky donned a casual look of a checked shirt and blue denim, Katrina was raising the temperature in a black-coloured slit bodycon dress.

Watch their video here:

Several Bollywood celebrities like Rohit Saraf, Himesh Reshamiya, Aditi Rao Hydari, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and several other attneded the Merry Christmas screening. This film will also mark Vijay Sethupathi's Hindi debut at a lead actor, as he played the role of an atagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is made under the direction of Sriram Raghavan. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in lead roles in the film. Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, Tinu Anand, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte will also be seen playing important roles in Merry Christmas.

Merry Christmas is based on the meeting of two strangers on Christmas evening. A night of wild romance turns into a nightmare and that's when the story begins. Director Sriram Raghavan has a legacy of interesting thrillers, be it Andhadhun, Badlapur, or Agent Vinod, Raghavan has always blown away his audience. Hence, people seem eager to witness his magic once again in the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer. Merry Christmas will be released on January 12 in theatres in Hindi and Tamil language.