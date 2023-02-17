The Night Manager Releases on OTT: Where & How to watch Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur's web series

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@ANILSKAPOOR The Night Manager OTT release date: When and where can you watch the web series

The Night Manager has been one of the most awaited shows in the Indian streaming space since its teaser. The web series starring Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, is based on the British-Irish author John le Carre's novel of the same name. It was reported that Hrithik Roshan had joined the project earlier before being replaced by Aditya Roy Kapur. This is also Aditya's OTT debut and the first Indian show to be featured on the cover of an international bestseller. Its action-packed trailer drew a lot of attention online, and fans have been waiting to see it ever since.

Where to watch or download The Night Manager?

The web show, which also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, began airing today (Friday, February 17). It is available only on Disney+ Hotstar.

The four-part series can also be downloaded from the same OTT app. The Hostar special has been released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, and Marathi.

What is the plot of The Night Manager?

The Night Manager is a Hindi remake of the English limited series of the same name, which is a remake of John le Carré's 1993 novel of the same name. It tells the tale of a soldier who works as a night manager at a hotel and is recruited by a task team to bring a notorious arms dealer who poses as a businessman to justice.

Latest Bollywood News