Thappad Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu’s film opens with decent numbers

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s social drama Thappad released on February 28th. The film is based on domestic violence and tells the story of Amrita (Taapsee) who files for divorce from her husband (played by Pavail Gulati) after he raises his hand at her at a party. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film has been one of the most-awaited films of the year. Going by the reviews, it has managed to impress the viewers with its screenplay and powerful performances. Thappad also managed to make the audience go to the theaters to watch the film and raked in Rs 3 crore approx. at the box office on its opening day.

While Thappad’s Day 1 box office collection is more than other social dramas released this year like Kangana Ranaut's Panga and Deepika Padukone's Chhappak, the numbers were expected to be bigger than Rs 3 crore. The film has earned great reviews, with critics complimenting the performances as well as the direction. So good word of mouth is expected to work in favour of the film in the coming days. People have also lauded the film for starting a conversation about gender-sensitivity and patriarchy again.

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad has also been declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh for a few months. Earlier on Tuesday, the MP government announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad. A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

On the other hand, while Thappad had a solo big release on February 28th, it will face competition from already released films- Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. SMZS is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark this weekend as well.

