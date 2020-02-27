Image Source : TWITTER Thappad box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu’s social drama to witness grand opening

Bollywood filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is all set to bounce back on the big screen with his social drama Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati. The film will hit the theaters on February 28th but it has been ruling trends soon after the trailer dropped on the internet. In the film, Taapsee’s character Amrita files for divorce from her husband (played by Pavail) after he raises his hand on her during a house party. The trailer left an everlasting impact on the viewers and the same is expected from the film as well.

Bollywood film Thappad is expected to shine at the box office on its opening day. Trade Analyst Girish Johar told Indianexpress that the film will witness an opening of Rs 2-3 crore. The film is garnering good reviews from the viewers at the special screenings which can add to the favor of the film. Since Thappad targets a specific audience, the film will most probably be a sleeper hit. Good word of mouth and no big films releasing next week will also give benefit to its box office collection.

Kab tak sehte rahenge cheezein, bas itni si baat keh kar? Watch #Thappad in theatres this Friday, stand up for change! pic.twitter.com/E5PWXJXGeH — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 24, 2020

Thappad, however, will face competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Both the films released on February 21st and managed to earn decent numbers at the box office. While the SMZS and Bhoot will become a hindrance to the film’s total collection, they are not a big threat. In six days, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has earned Rs 41 crore approx. and Bhoot has raked in Rs 22 cr approx. which are not great numbers.

Also, on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced a three-month exemption from the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) to Taapsee Pannu starrer film Thappad. A top official of the Commercial Tax Department said the film was exempted from SGST in view of its subject and message.

Thappad Trailer:

