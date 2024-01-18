Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor romances 'robotic' Kriti Sanon

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOT Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer Out | Watch

The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally out. The Bollywood actors sharing screen space for the first time have aced the chemistry quotient. The trailer of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya looks entertaining. The film will be released in theatres on February 9, 2023. Kriti-Shahid starrer is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Watch the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Trailer here:

The TBMAUJ trailer opens with lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon flirting with each other. Everything seems fine until Shahid introduces her to his big family and that's when the fun begins. Moreover, later the Jab We Met actor realizes that he has fallen in love with a robot. Yes! Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a robot in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Shahid’s aunt Dimple Kapadia informs him about Sanon. The film seems like an interesting but impossible love story.

Laal Peeli Akhiyaan song grabbed attention

Last Friday, the makers released the first song of this film 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan', in which the tremendous chemistry of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon was seen. As soon as it was released, this song created a stir on social media. In this song, Shahid-Kriti's sizzling chemistry as well as astonishing dance moves were seen.

Image Source : YOUTUBE SNAPSHOTTeri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya cast

About the movie

Let us tell you that apart from Kriti-Shahid, Bollywood's veteran actress Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra will be seen in an important role in this film. The film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' was written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film will be released in theatres on February 9, 2023.​

