Tadap Trailer Out: Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria's chemistry raises temperature, Amitabh Bachchan shares video

The upcoming film 'Tadap' starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria has got everybody excited with its just launched trailer. The sparkling chemistry between the lead actors has set the screen on fire. The trailer of Tadap was released by the makers amidst heightened anticipation after they gave a glimpse of their characters via two separate teasers on Tuesday. While Ahan's character seems to be more raw and aggressive, Tara's role appears to be gentle and calmer. With subtle narration, the trailer builds more intrigue and mystery around them.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the trailer video of Ahan and Tara on his Twitter account writing, "Ahan .. we saw you grow up .. and today its a huge pleasure and honour to introduce you to the World of cinema, through your maiden effort ‘Tadap’ .. all the blessings and good wishes .."

The first teaser introduced the character of 'Ishana' essayed by Ahan as he stands with a chiselled body and his back facing the camera. The teaser has been strung together with an industrial dubstep track to give a grungy feel to the character. The second teaser, released moments after the first, introduces Tara's character of 'Ramisa'. Ramisa's teaser is rounded up by a soul-stirring flamenco track hinting that the character with softer shades.

'Tadap' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'RX 100' and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like 'Taxi No. 9-2-11' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'.

Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production 'Tadap' is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.