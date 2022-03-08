Taapsee Pannu calls for #BreakTheBias as she releases new poster of Shabaash Mithu on Women's Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Shabaash Mithu poster featuring Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has called for #BreakTheBias on the occasion of Women's Day. She released a new poster of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu with a strong message. The biopic is based on Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj. "She continues to inspire millions like me. To break a few stereotypes to lay down a new path ahead for many to follow. This Women’s Day I am cheering for the front runners in the fight to #BreakTheBias. #ShabaashMithu #ShabaashWomen #shabaashyou (sic)," she captioned the post.

In the new poster of the sports drama, the actress is seen donning the Indian cricket team's jersey and holding a bat and helmet in each of her hands. She faces her back towards the camera. Take a look at the poster:

"Shabaash Mithu", is based on the life of Indian women's ODI cricket team captain Mithali Dorai Raj. It has been written by Priya Aven and directed by Rahul Dholakia. It is the coming-of-age tale of women's cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali's life with Taapsee essaying the titular role.

Last year, on the occasion of Mithali Raj's birthday the release date of 'Shabaash Mithu' starring Taapsee Pannu was announced. It will hit the screens on February 4, 2022. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

'Shabaash Mithu' has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali's iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu's Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is Directed by Srijit Mukherji and Written by Priya Aven.

In addition, Taapsee has an interesting slate of upcoming films like 'Dobaaraa', 'Mishan Impossible' and her debut production 'Blurr'.