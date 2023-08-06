Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel visit Attari-Wagah border ahead of Gadar 2 release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol at Attari-Wagah border

Gadar 2 lead cast, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are currently busy promoting their upcoming flick and are travelling from one city to another. The duo recently visited the popular Attari-Wagah border to promote Gadar 2 along with veteran singer Udit Narayan. The 47-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her visit to the Indo-Pak border. ''GADAR 2 TEAM AT INDO - PAK WAGAH BORDER for PROMOTIONS,'' she wrote.

See the post:

Sunny Deol also shared a series of pictures on his Instagram account from the Attari-Wagah border and wrote, ''Was honoured to witness the Retreat ceremony at the Attari Border with the illustrious BSF Punjab Frontier @bsf_india. Loved the energy & the fervour with which the atmosphere was filled with emphatic chants of #hindustanzindabad. Thank you all. Jai Hind!''

About Gadar franchise

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was released in 2001 and became a huge commercial hit. Now, fans are way too excited for its second part as Gadar 2 is arriving after a long gap of 22 years. The upcoming film will follow the events of the first film which dealt with the partition of India and Pakistan in the year 1947. The film will reportedly pick up from 1951 and then proceed to the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

As per the trailer, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) will enter Pakistan to challenge its system, especially the army to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh at any cost.

Apart from Sunny and Ameesha, Utkarsh Sharma will also be reprising his role in the second chapter. The film will also feature Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Simrat Kaur, Rakesh Bedi, among others. Gadar 2 will hit the big screens on August 11 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2.

