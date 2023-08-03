TMKOC: Asit Kumarr Modi apologises to actors he has hurt, promises to bring Dayaben back

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTA VIDEO Producer of TMKOC, Asit Kumarr Modi

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a popular show on Indian television, has been in the news recently for all negative reasons. Several of its cast left the show and accused the makers Asit Kumarr Modi of various reasons. The most recent among them is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who accused Asit Modi of sexual and mental harassment. Earlier, Shailesh Lodha (played Taarak Mehta) filed a complaint against the show's producer for unpaid dues. And the list is very long. Recently, TMKOC completed its 15th year on July 28 and on this special occasion, Asit Kumarr Modi spoke about his journey and also apologised to the actors he has hurt.

In the special episode, celebrating 15 long years of the show, Asit Modi remembered all those artists who left for heavenly abode. He also remembered the writer of Duniya Ne Undha Chasma, Taarak Mehta, whose column inspired Asit to make the show. Then, he remembered his father and a few other artists who are no more. Now, comes the turn of those who left the show in the midway and expressed their issues openly against him.

''In this 15-year-long journey, there were some actors who walked out of their show out of their own will, they left the train in the middle to find their own way but I will never forget their contribution to the show. I can assure you that we have never thought bad about anyone nor spoke anything wrong about anyone but if someone felt hurt, unintentionally, We never wanted bad for anyone. I sincerely apologise to them,'' he said.

In the end, he also assured the viewers of the return of one of the most popular characters, Dayaben, soon. ''In this 15 years journey, there is one character that has always stayed with the audience. It is Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani. We have only love and respect for Disha. I also promise the audience that we would soon get Dayaben back in the show,'' he added.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Ambika Ranjankar, Samay Shah, Shyam Pathak, Sharad Sankla, and Azhar Shaikh, among others

