Kill: TV actor Lakshya Lalwani to star in Dharma Productions' next; film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Thursday took to his social media handles to share an announcement about his new project titled Kill. Sharing the first look poster of the upcoming project, Karan also revealed that the film will premiere at the Midnight Madness section at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film is one of the 10 films which has been selected for screening at the prestigious film festival. Nikhil is known for directing Sunny Kaushal, Vijay Varma, and Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer Hurdang.

In the poster, actor Lakshya Lalwani can be seen with wounds on his face as someone is holding a knife around his neck. In the caption, the 51-year-old filmmaker wrote ''The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. He also wrote that the official poster and the teaser of the upcoming flick will be announced soon.!

About Lakshya Lalwani

Lakshya Lalwani is a well-known TV actor. He starred in India's most expensive television show Porus, which had a reported budget of around Rs 500 crore.

He has also acted in Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Lakshya made his television debut with Warrior High in 2015.

This year, the Toronto International Film Festival will commence on September 7 and conclude on September 17.

