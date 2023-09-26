Shah Rukh Khan VS Prabhas: Salaar and Dunki lock Christmas 2023 date | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan VS Prabhas

Shah Rukh Khan VS Prabhas: Movie enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling competition between 'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' and 'Dunki' this Christmas. Yes, there is going to be a clash at the box office between two highly anticipated films. Prabhas' long-awaited movie 'Salaar' has officially secured a release date during the Christmas week, specifically on December 22. With this, the film, produced by Hombale Films, has generated a lot of buzz among fans and the film industry.

In an interesting showdown, Prabhas' 'Salaar' will be competing with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki,' which features Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles. This clash is expected to create a lot of excitement and anticipation among moviegoers, as both Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan have massive fan following.

It will be intriguing to see how these two big releases perform at the box office and which one captures the audience's attention during the festive season. Confirming the release date, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Yes. It’s true… SRK Vs Prabhas, Dunki Vs Salaar this Christmas… The exhibitors have received a mail stating that #Salaar will arrive THIS CHRISTMAS [on 22 Dec 2023]… An official announcement by the producers, #HombaleFilms, will be made on Friday [29 Sept 2023]."

"SRK had already blocked #Christmas [22 Dec 2023] for #Dunki… And now #Prabhas also stakes claim on 22 Dec 2023," he added.

Earlier, Salaar was scheduled to release in theatres on September 28, but was delayed due to 'unforeseen circumstances', the makers had announced. In a statement on X, production house Hombale Films said it will reveal the new date of the Prabhas-starrer in due course. "We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards," the banner said in the post.

The first part of the pan-India film series, titled "Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire", is billed as a big-budget action adventure. It is directed by Prashanth Neel of the "KGF" franchise fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. "The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey," Hombale Films further said. According to certain media reports, 'Salaar' could release in November or December. An official date is expected soon.

The film will also feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

