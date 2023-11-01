Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki teaser to release on his 58th birthday | Check timings here

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

After Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, all eyes are on Dunki. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film marks the first collaboration of SRK with both director and Taapsee Pannu. Prior to its release, social media got flooded with speculations regarding the film's teaser, trailer, cast, plot, and more. If reports are to be believed, the makers are all set to drop Dunki's teaser on SRK's birthday, November 2.

A report in Hindustantimes stated that the much-awaited teaser of Dunki will be released on November 2 at 11 am. It will give a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's first look in the film. Other reports said the film also stars Dia Mirza, Parikshit Sahni, Boman Irani, Dharmendra, and Satish Shah in key roles and Kajol and Vicky Kaushal in cameo roles.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Dunki would have an OTT release, however, the makers refuted it and confirmed that the film will hit the silver screen in December this year.

Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan's collaborations

For those who have sneered at entertainment pages all along, Rajkumar Hirani had been wanting to work with Shah Rukh Khan in several films. Reports said SRK was the first choice of the filmmaker for Munna Bhai MBBS, however, the star's health issues did not let that happen. Later, Hirani offered 3 Idiots to SRK but he rejected the film. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, and Boman Irani, 3 Idiots went on to be the biggest blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's last film Jawan, in collaboration with Atlee, shattered multiple records at the box office. The film marked the first collaboration of King Khan with the Tamil director and Nayanthara.

