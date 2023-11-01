Parineeti Chopra's mehendi design for her FIRST Karwa Chauth is 'just looking like a wow' | See here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding photos

Parineeti Chopra's wedding with Raghav Chadha was one of the most-talked-about celebrities' weddings this year. The new bride is among the actors who will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth today. On the occasion, Chopra gave a glimpse of her intricate mehendi design to her fans on Instagram.

Taking it to Instagram stories, Parineeti Chopra can be seen flaunting her mehendi which features a bride. The actor opted for a red saree with golden zari work for the special day. She also wore her powder-pink wedding bangles and the ring. In the first photo, Chopra only shared her mehendi design, while in the second picture, she mentioned that she was waiting for the moon. And it won't be wrong to say that her mehendi design is 'just looking like a wow.'

Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's first Karwa Chauth look here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding

The actor married the AAP leader on September 24 in a royal wedding at The Leela Palace in Rajasthan's Udaipur. The wedding took place in the presence of the couple's close family and friends, including Punjab and Delhi Chief Minsiters Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal respectively. For the wedding, the couple opted for Manish Malhotra's design. While Parineeti Chopra donned a beige-coloured lehenga, Raghav Chadha wore an ivory-coloured sherwani. Hoping onto the minimal wedding trend, their outfits complemented the decoration with a hint of green.

Sharing the wedding photos, Parineeti Chopra had written, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

See Parineeti Chopra's wedding photos here:

The actor also crooned a song, O Piya for her husband. She captioned the wedding video as, "To my husband …The most important song I’ve ever sung .. walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words … what do I even say .. O piya, chal chalein aa."

Watch here:

