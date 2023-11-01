Kangana Ranaut shares glimpse of nephew Ashwatthama from Gantrala ceremony | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut's nephew Ashwatthama was born on October 20

Kangana Ranaut, whose nephew was born a couple of days ago, took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a series of pictures. In her post, she mentioned that these pictures are from the Gantrala ceremony, a Himachali tradition held on the 13th day of the child's birth. Kangana's brother Aksht Ranaut and his wife Ritu Ranaut welcomed a baby boy on October 20. Along with the picture, she wrote, ''In Himachal we have a tradition of Gantrala, a small Pooja hosted by the family on the thirteenth day of the child’s birth. It is Ashwatthama’s Gantrala today now he is free to go out of his house and meet the world.''

Take a look at Kangana's post:

In one of the pictures shared by Kangana, she can be seen kissing the cute little hands of her nephew. Soon after this, she again posted a picture on Instagram featuring her mom and dad, performing puja during the Gantrala ceremony, holding Ashwatthama.

Also Read: 'Coming straight from the tent shop...': Genelia D'Souza trolled for her weird outfit | See video

Kangana on work front

The 36-year-old actress' latest offering titled Tejas is currently running in cinemas. However, the film is not performing well at the box office.

Also Read: When Athiya accidentally bumps into her father Suniel Shetty at red carpet of Jio World Plaza launch | WATCH

She will next be seen in her own directorial Emergency. In the film, she will portray the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film will tell the story of the time when Indira Gandhi implemented a state of emergency in the country in 1975. The film will also star Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and the late actor Satish Kaushik. Kangana is also producing the project.

Latest Entertainment News