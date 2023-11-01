When Athiya accidentally bumps into her father Suniel Shetty at red carpet of Jio World Plaza launch | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Athiya Shetty was accompanied by her father Suniel Shetty at the red carpet on Tuesday

Athiya Shetty along with her father Suniel Shetty were spotted together the launch event of Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. The two even walked the red carpet in style wearing designer outfits. A video of the father-daughter duo is trending on the internet where Athiya accidentally bumps into her father after posing for the camera. But the two avoids bumping each other and that too in style.

Take a look at viral video:

Reacting to the viral video, one user wrote, ''How they aborted it...it was very fantastic.'' Another user wrote, ''That walk is cringe.'' A third user commented, ''Y she's walking like that.''

Athiya Shetty is married to Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The two tied the knot on January 23 this year.

The wedding ceremony was held at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

About launch event of Jio World Plaza

The star-studded event was attended by several popular personalities including Bollywood celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Katrina Kaif, among many others.

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. The Jio World Plaza is located in BKC, the heart of Mumbai, and will open doors to the public on November 1.

The 7,50,000 square feet area of the plaza boasts an impressive roster of 66 luxury brands. Notable international newcomers to the Indian market include Balenciaga, the Giorgio Armani Café, Pottery Barn Kids, Samsung Experience Centre, EL&N Café, and Rimowa. Mumbai welcomes its first stores of Valentino, Tory Burch, YSL, Versace, Tiffany, Ladurée, and Pottery Barn.

