Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan gets U/A certificate from CBFC

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s much-awaited film Jawan has finally got the U/A certificate from the censor board. The film has been passed by the Censor Board with seven significant changes. A copy of the censor board certificate has been going viral on the internet. The copy discloses the changes made in the film, which has a length of around 169.18 minutes. Changes include some dialogues and violent scenes from the film which suggests that Shah Rukh Khan will be back with a bang. A change in a suicide scene has been suggested and the duration has been cut short.

Meanwhile, the Censor board suggested removing another violent visual and the team reported in the final copy, “Removed the visuals of the beheaded body…” Some dialogues were also changed as the report suggests, “Suitably modified the out-of-context reference of the Hon. President of India and replaced the dialogues as ‘Head of State'”. Another change implemented is the word paida hoke which has been modified as well.

The report going viral on the internet also suggests, “Suitably modified the dialogues “Ungli karna” as “Usse use karo” (wherever applicable) …”

The censor certificate is going viral on the internet and was shared on social media. The film has also changed references of NSG (National Security Guards to IISG whenever it has occurred.

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone will also be seen in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner, Jawan is scheduled to release in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions. So far, the makers have released a prevue, several posters as well as two songs from the film. All of them have been well received by the audiences.

