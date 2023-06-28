Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik-Kiara film sells 25,000 tickets a day before its release

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Satyaprem Ki Katha is to release on June 29

Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles is less than a day away from its release and advance booking for the film is in full action. The ticket sales in the top 3 national chains and considering the lucrative Bakri Eid holiday, one can expect a reasonable opening for the much-awaited Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Satyaprem Ki Katha has sold around 25,000 tickets in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis for the opening day at 12 noon a day prior to the release. PVR is leading with 13,000 tickets, while Inox and Cinepolis have sold 7,500 and 4,250 tickets respectively. It is noted that advance bookings are high for the opening day while they are less than normal for the rest of the weekend. The tickets sold in advance for the opening day are around 4 times that of the sum of tickets sold for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday which generally doesn’t happen. Based on the opening day ticket receipts.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans under the banner Nadiadwala and Grandsons and the film boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Rajpal Yadav, and Gajraj Rao among many others. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 29.

Satyaprem Ki Katha reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani after the blockbuster success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Only considering their theatrical outings, Kartik Aaryan’s last film, Shehzada, failed to grab eyeballs, while Kiara’s film Jug Jugg Jeeyo earned decent numbers at the worldwide box office.

As far as concerned for their upcoming projects, Kartik Aaryan is currently prepping up for an upcoming action drama which will be directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan. He will be working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Aashiqui 3 as well. Whereas Kiara Advani will be seen alongside Ram Charan in Game Changer, which will be helmed by S. Shankar. The film will release in mid-2024. Kiara may also be a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 although it is not confirmed by either Kiara or the makers.

